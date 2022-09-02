Law enforcement teaches seatbelt safety at Nebraska State Fair

Law Enforcement is at the State Fair teaching people about seatbelt safety
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Fair is a fun time, but it can also be a time of learning.

The Nebraska State Patrol and Highway Safety Office are teaching people about the importance of simple safety procedures like wearing a seat belt.

This is with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s study reporting over half of all car accidents occur within a five-mile radius of home.

One trooper says no matter the distance you should buckle up.

“We actually do try and instill that in people, and reiterate it and reiterate it,” Trooper Charlie Cook said. “It doesn’t matter if you are going one block or one mile, or 25 miles, you always need to wear it whenever you get in the vehicle. Buckle up cause you don’t know when the crash is going to happen, you could be the best driver in the world but somebody else could hit you.”

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is also partnering with NSP and the highway safety office.

“It’s raising awareness, it’s having the conversations, it’s having a conversation with the kids who come through talking about the importance of always driving with a sober driver,” said Andrea Frazier with MADD. “With the State Fair we want to make sure we are talking about underage drinking prevention, and so making sure people that are over 21 aren’t buying alcohol and then giving it to kids that are under 21.”

MADD, NSP and the Highway Safety Office will be in the east entrance of the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center for the remainder of the fair.

