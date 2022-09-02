Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Friday night front brings spotty storms and heat relief

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a hot end to the work week heat relief is on the way! A cold front moves in sparking storm chances and bringing in our next cool down. After 7 PM we’ll see spotty potential moving in from N to S. The Metro sees the best chances between 9 PM - 11 PM with storms weakening quickly to the S by midnight.

Friday night storms (wowt)

Storms may struggle to develop at all, but be aware of the chance as you head out. A couple may be strong with gusty winds and up to 1″ hail.

These clear as we head into a cooler weekend! We drop back to the low to mid 80s this weekend with a beautiful forecast in Lincoln for the Husker’s first home game.

Saturday forecast (wowt)

We’ll stay in the mid 80s through Labor Day with a warm up to the upper 80s by Tuesday.

Labor Day weekend (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.