Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Friday night front brings spotty storms and heat relief

Emily's Friday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a hot end to the work week heat relief is on the way! A cold front moves in sparking storm chances and bringing in our next cool down. After 7 PM we’ll see spotty potential moving in from N to S. The Metro sees the best chances between 9 PM - 11 PM with storms weakening quickly to the S by midnight.

Friday night storms
Friday night storms(wowt)

Storms may struggle to develop at all, but be aware of the chance as you head out. A couple may be strong with gusty winds and up to 1″ hail.

These clear as we head into a cooler weekend! We drop back to the low to mid 80s this weekend with a beautiful forecast in Lincoln for the Husker’s first home game.

Saturday forecast
Saturday forecast(wowt)

We’ll stay in the mid 80s through Labor Day with a warm up to the upper 80s by Tuesday.

Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri man celebrating his 18th birthday had a great day at the game, but it didn’t start...
Home run ball at Royals game taken from man’s glove celebrating 18th birthday
Amoeba infects Gretna woman’s eye
Three people found dead in a Millard home
Omaha Police identify victims found at Millard home
Three people were found dead in a Millard home Wednesday night, Aug. 31, 2022.
3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized
Costco Omaha 120th & Dodge.
Neighbors concerned about possible new Costco location in West Omaha

Latest News

Friday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hot & humid before an evening cold front brings a storm chance
Severe risk
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Friday evening storms ahead of a cooler Labor Day weekend
Thursday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Stubborn clouds with a few showers before we warm
Thursday forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Spotty storms and more heat ahead of a cooler weekend