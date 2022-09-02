Axtell teen killed in 3-vehicle crash in Kearney

A teenager was killed Thursday in a car-bus crash in south Kearney.
A teenager was killed Thursday in a car-bus crash in south Kearney.(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A teenage girl from Axtell is dead after Thursday night’s car-bus crash in south Kearney.

The Kearney Police Department said Britney Royle, 17, died at the scene of the crash.

The collision happened about 8 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Platte Road. Police said Royle was a passenger in a southbound vehicle driven by Jacob Harms, 19, of Hildreth. Harms’ vehicle collided with a northbound Cozad school bus driven by Torrey Kloppenborg, 68, Cozad. The bus was making a left turn on to Platte Road at the time.

Harms was taken to CHI-Good Samaritan hospital in Kearney and later transferred to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha with what police termed as non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the Cozad softball team including 12 players and two coaches were on the bus at the time of the crash. Three students and two coaches were taken to Kearney Regional Medical Center and were later treated and released.

Kearney police Lieutenant Derek Luke said no citations had been issued in the crash as of Friday afternoon. He said the investigation into the crash would continue for some time. He said investigators hadn’t determined whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri man celebrating his 18th birthday had a great day at the game, but it didn’t start...
Home run ball at Royals game taken from man’s glove celebrating 18th birthday
Amoeba infects Gretna woman’s eye
Three people found dead in a Millard home
Omaha Police identify victims found at Millard home
Three people were found dead in a Millard home Wednesday night, Aug. 31, 2022.
3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized
Costco Omaha 120th & Dodge.
Neighbors concerned about possible new Costco location in West Omaha

Latest News

Nebraska State Patrol: Woman steals pickup, drives through cornfield, hits tree
Police still looking for suspect in Omaha homicide, reward increases
36-year-old man shot in north Omaha neighborhood
A Kohll's Pharmacy employee administers one of its first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 bivalent...
Omaha-based pharmacy chain begins administering new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine