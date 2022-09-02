Athlete of the Week: Ralston’s Conner Brown

By Joe Nugent
Published: Sep. 1, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Conner Brown took a big step in the offseason, last year as a freshman he mostly played special teams. First game this season as the starting running back he ran for 173 yards and four touchdowns. Conner will also be the first to tell you it’s not all him, the Rams have a very experienced line that opened somev very nice holes.

What Conner did do was spend a ton of time in the weight room in the offseason. When you look at him, you would not think he’s a sophomore, he looks more like an upperclassman. Conner and Rams will be back on the field Friday night against Mount Michael. They will try to improve to 2-0 this season.

