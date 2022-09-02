36-year-old man shot in north Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred just before midnight Thursday.

Officers responding to the incident reported near 33rd Street and Arcadia Avenue said they found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wound at the scene.

According to an OPD release sent Friday afternoon, the man’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to submit a tip — potentially eligible for a $10,000 reward — to Omaha Crime Stoppers by calling at 402-444-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted online at P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app.

