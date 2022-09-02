20-year-old man arrested as accessory to Branched Oak murder

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he helped clean up a murder scene.
Sep. 2, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he helped clean up a murder scene.

According to court documents, 20-year-old Saif D. Saber is accused of being an Accessory to a Felony as well as Destroying Evidence in a deadly shooting at Branched Oak Lake earlier this summer. Saber’s bond is currently set at $250,000. According to those court documents, Saber went to a friend’s house and asked for cleaning products to “clean up blood.” He was then seen getting in the car of the man arrested for the murder.

On July 19th, 42-year-old Benjamin J. Case was killed after a man walked onto a boat shot him with a handgun. There was a struggle between some of the people on the boat with the gunman and the four people jumped in the water to escape.

On July 23rd, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Taban Rik for First-degree Murder, Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, Terroristic Threats and Possession of a Firearm or Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person.

