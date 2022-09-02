1 injured in Omaha shooting, police looking for suspect vehicle
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is severely injured after a shooting.
According to Omaha Police, officers responded at 5:03 p.m. Thursday to 39th and Hartman Ave in response to a nearby shooting.
When officers arrived they found a woman with gunshot wounds in a vehicle. The 19-year-old victim was sent to UNMC with what police say were life-threatening injuries.
Police said the scene of the shooting was found near 30th and Fort Street. They say a silver Jeep Cherokee is a suspected vehicle involved.
Tips that lead to the arrest of a shooting suspect can be eligible for a reward up to $10,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.