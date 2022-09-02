1 injured in Omaha shooting, police looking for suspect vehicle

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is severely injured after a shooting.

According to Omaha Police, officers responded at 5:03 p.m. Thursday to 39th and Hartman Ave in response to a nearby shooting.

When officers arrived they found a woman with gunshot wounds in a vehicle. The 19-year-old victim was sent to UNMC with what police say were life-threatening injuries.

Police said the scene of the shooting was found near 30th and Fort Street. They say a silver Jeep Cherokee is a suspected vehicle involved.

Tips that lead to the arrest of a shooting suspect can be eligible for a reward up to $10,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

