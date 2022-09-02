1 injured in Omaha shooting, police looking for suspect vehicle

(WSMV)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is severely injured after a shooting.

According to Omaha Police, officers responded at 5:03 p.m. Thursday to 39th and Hartman Ave in response to a nearby shooting.

When officers arrived they found a woman with gunshot wounds in a vehicle. The 19-year-old victim was sent to UNMC with what police say were life-threatening injuries.

Police said the scene of the shooting was found near 30th and Fort Street. They say a silver Jeep Cherokee is a suspected vehicle involved.

Tips that lead to the arrest of a shooting suspect can be eligible for a reward up to $10,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri man celebrating his 18th birthday had a great day at the game, but it didn’t start...
Home run ball at Royals game taken from man’s glove celebrating 18th birthday
Costco Omaha 120th & Dodge.
Neighbors concerned about possible new Costco location in West Omaha
Three people were found dead in a Millard home Wednesday night, Aug. 31, 2022.
3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized
Omaha Police identify man shot dead by officer helping to serve protection order
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field

Latest News

5 veterans graduate from Douglas County Treatment Court
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Better Business Bureau releases new study on predatory payday loans
(AP graphic)
Thursday Sept. 1 COVID-19 update: 5 deaths in Douglas County