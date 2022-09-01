Woman arrested after high-speed chase in south-central Nebraska

ALMA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is in jail after a high-speed chase in Harlan County.

Alexia McCloud, 20, of Arapahoe, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Nebraska State Troopers took her into custody following the chase late Tuesday morning. Investigators say a trooper saw a Ford Taurus traveling at more than 100 miles per hour on Highway 6.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle took off.

After a short distance, the driver lost control while crossing railroad tracks and crashed. A passenger in the suspect’s car is expected to be okay after the crash.

