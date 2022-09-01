Woman arrested after high-speed chase in south-central Nebraska

arrested handcuff graphic
arrested handcuff graphic(Storyblocks)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ALMA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is in jail after a high-speed chase in Harlan County.

Alexia McCloud, 20, of Arapahoe, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Alexia McCloud, 20, of Arapahoe was arrested following pursuit in Harlan County.
Alexia McCloud, 20, of Arapahoe was arrested following pursuit in Harlan County.(Harlan County Sheriff's Office)

Nebraska State Troopers took her into custody following the chase late Tuesday morning. Investigators say a trooper saw a Ford Taurus traveling at more than 100 miles per hour on Highway 6.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle took off.

After a short distance, the driver lost control while crossing railroad tracks and crashed. A passenger in the suspect’s car is expected to be okay after the crash.

