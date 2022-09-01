Three nominated to fill vacancy in Nebraska’s Second Judicial District

By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One of three people will be chosen by the governor to fill a county court vacancy in the state’s Second Judicial District.

According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, the Judicial Nominating Commission of the County Judge in the Second Judicial District has forwarded three names for consideration by the governor for a vacancy.

James M. Buchanan of Omaha, Gage R. Cobb of Gretna and S. Colin Palm of Plattsmouth have been nominated to fill the seat.

The vacancy is for the Second Judicial District, covering Cass, Sarpy and Otoe counties.

The selected nominee will fill the vacancy caused by the retirement of Judge Robert C. Wester.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Costco Omaha 120th & Dodge.
Neighbors concerned about possible new Costco location in West Omaha
A Missouri man celebrating his 18th birthday had a great day at the game, but it didn’t start...
Home run ball at Royals game taken from man’s glove celebrating 18th birthday
Three people were found dead in a Millard home Wednesday night, Aug. 31, 2022.
3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized
Omaha Police identify man shot dead by officer helping to serve protection order
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field

Latest News

Four years later, the death of Carrie Brown is still officially undetermined
Omaha area family still looking for answers four years after Carrie Brown’s death
Nebraska State Senator asking Attorney General to preserve evidence on child welfare case
Nebraska Department of Corrections Director Scott Frakes
NDCS Director Scott Frakes resigning
Legalized sports betting begins in Kansas with ‘soft launch’