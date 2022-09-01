Three nominated to fill vacancy in Nebraska’s Second Judicial District

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One of three people will be chosen by the governor to fill a county court vacancy in the state’s Second Judicial District.

According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, the Judicial Nominating Commission of the County Judge in the Second Judicial District has forwarded three names for consideration by the governor for a vacancy.

James M. Buchanan of Omaha, Gage R. Cobb of Gretna and S. Colin Palm of Plattsmouth have been nominated to fill the seat.

The vacancy is for the Second Judicial District, covering Cass, Sarpy and Otoe counties.

The selected nominee will fill the vacancy caused by the retirement of Judge Robert C. Wester.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.