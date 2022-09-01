Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Stubborn clouds with a few showers before we warm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It is much warmer out the door this morning with many of us near 70 degrees to start. That’s thanks in large part to the layer of clouds we have as well. From those clouds we could see a few spotty showers any time before 3pm.

We’ll see some late afternoon clearing and we should be able to warm to near 90 degrees to round out the day. A bit of a south breeze could gust to near 20 mph at times today too.

Friday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 90s. That’s before a cold front drops in and brings a small risk of storms after 5pm Friday. There is a small risk of a stronger storm from those with wind and hail being the primary threats.

Behind that front we’ll get to enjoy one heck of a Labor Day weekend. Saturday and Sunday will likely be the best days before a little more warmth and humidity moves in on Labor Day.

The forecast for the first Husker home game in Lincoln looks pretty good. Great weather for tailgating but it could be a little warm in the stadium during the game with mid 80s likely.

