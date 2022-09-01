Point taken: Pilot’s unique flight path appears to create a middle finger

A flight monitoring map revealed a unique flight path taken on Monday in Washington state.
A flight monitoring map revealed a unique flight path taken on Monday in Washington state.(Flight Aware/KCPQ)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KPTV/Gray News) - A flight-tracking company revealed what appears to be an interesting flight path taken earlier this week in Washington state.

FlightAware, a technology company that provides real-time flight tracking data, shared that a Piper Navajo aircraft flew for seven hours on Monday. The pilot’s flight path seemingly left a middle finger design from its tracked journey.

KPTV reports the Bellingham Herald was one of the first publications to pick up on the flight chart.

No immediate reason was given or shared for such a route that was taken, but the finger was reportedly pointing toward Whatcom County.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Costco Omaha 120th & Dodge.
Neighbors concerned about possible new Costco location in West Omaha
Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a...
Police looking for shooter after 19-year-old killed in north Omaha home invasion
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field
Bellevue businessman wins lawsuit against city hall
VIDEOS: Omaha Police looking for suspects in shooting range burglary

Latest News

A shot of an empty Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska after the Huskers beat Fordham 52-7 on...
Huskers game day information: traffic, parking, tickets & policies
Nebraska troopers arrested four people after finding over 100 pounds of meth in traffic stop
FILE - The 40-year-old Williams has hinted the U.S. Open will be her final tournament. The...
Serena Williams plays 2nd seed Kontaveit in US Open Round 2
Election 2022: Bacon-Vargas debates in October for Congressional District 2