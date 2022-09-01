Pain into purpose: Sisters spread overdose awareness information to Omaha bars, restaurants, gas stations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day.

Overdose deaths in Nebraska jumped 50% from 138 in 2018 to 209 in 2020, according to Stop Overdose Nebraska.

Amanda and Haylea McNeil are no strangers to loss. Within a year and a half, overdoses took three of their loved ones. That includes their brother Ryan who died of fentanyl poisoning. Now they’re turning pain into purpose.

“Anger is just an overpowering emotion, and it seeps into everything you do. You can flip that, and you can turn it into action and hope,” said Haylea McNeil, Ryan’s younger sister.

“I decided to channel the grief in a different way instead of being angry, I wanted to do something more positive,” said Amanda McNeil, Ryan’s older sister.

They’re taking overdose awareness and harm reduction into their own hands, spreading information to bars, restaurants, gas stations, and grocery stores.

“I started just handing out flyers for the candlelight vigil tonight at different locations. And then little by little, started adding more to that flyer,” said Amanda.

The yellow folders now have applications for free Narcan, test strips that detect fentanyl, and info on overdose response training.

“There’s no method to the outreach. Wherever I would stop, whether it was a grocery store, the gas station, I would just ask the clerk if I could leave some information,” said Amanda.

Amanda and Haylea canvassed the Blackstone District, Benson, Midtown, Village Pointe, and Downtown. They plan to continue spreading overdose awareness information all across the city.

“In the name of our brother and for this memory, we wanted to touch all walks of life,” said Haylea.

The two encountered one woman behind the counter of Get Real Sandwiches. She also recently lost her nephew to an overdose.

“He had overdosed several times before, and Narcan saved his life multiple times. But this particular time he was alone,” said Liz Rosholm.

And when asked if the restaurant wanted more information on this life-saving treatment: “A 100%, we plan on looking into this. I would love to have Narcan available in the area in case anybody has an incident.”

Ryan’s younger sister grapples with mixed emotions during this community outreach, but she says that if she can make an impact, then it’s worth it.

“If I can save one life and if I can help one person, then that’s good enough for me. If everyone else throws out the flyers and throws out the test strips, but one person acknowledges it, or reaches out for help, or uses a test trip and finds out their substance was poisoned, it was worth it,” said Haylea.

Amanda is also working towards special training and licensing to work as a service provider for young people and their families affected by substance use disorder.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.