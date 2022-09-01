OPD: Arrested burglary suspect may be involved in over $1M in A/C unit damages

Omaha police believe a burglary suspect now in custody could be tied to more than a million dollars in damages to commercial air conditioning units.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police believe a burglary suspect now in custody could be tied to more than a million dollars in damages to commercial air conditioning units.

Joe Claypool, 44, is in custody for two burglary cases.

In one of the cases, he’s accused of cutting out four large coils in a commercial air conditioner. The damage was estimated at $150,000.

He’s also tied to a theft case near 84th and Maple where security footage caught someone removing the camera on the loading dock.

Investigators know there are a number of cases with expensive damaged commercial a/c units.

Detectives are now looking to make a connection with this burglary suspect.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Costco Omaha 120th & Dodge.
Neighbors concerned about possible new Costco location in West Omaha
Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a...
Police looking for shooter after 19-year-old killed in north Omaha home invasion
Three people were found dead in a Millard home Wednesday night, Aug. 31, 2022.
3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized
Omaha Police identify man shot dead by officer helping to serve protection order
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field

Latest News

Federal appeals court rules against Nebraska petition rule changes
WOWT Omaha police burglary arrest
Omaha police burglary arrest
WOWT Sharing their lost to drug overdose
Sharing their lost to drug overdose
WOWT Nebraska marijuana fight
Nebraska marijuana fight