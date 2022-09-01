OPD: Arrested burglary suspect may be involved in over $1M in A/C unit damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police believe a burglary suspect now in custody could be tied to more than a million dollars in damages to commercial air conditioning units.

Joe Claypool, 44, is in custody for two burglary cases.

In one of the cases, he’s accused of cutting out four large coils in a commercial air conditioner. The damage was estimated at $150,000.

He’s also tied to a theft case near 84th and Maple where security footage caught someone removing the camera on the loading dock.

Investigators know there are a number of cases with expensive damaged commercial a/c units.

Detectives are now looking to make a connection with this burglary suspect.

