Omaha Police identify victims found at Millard home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday released the names of the three people found dead in a Millard home Wednesday night.

The victims were identified as David Coleman, 52, and Thomas Coleman, 18, who both lived at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle; and Cole Oban, 19, of Omaha.

According to the police reports, all three were found dead inside the home and were pulled outside by Omaha Fire medics before they were declared dead.

A fourth person was transported to the hospital Wednesday night. OPD said then that they suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, but authorities are still awaiting autopsy results.

Thursday, a spokesperson from M.U.D. for the district told 6 News that they respond to all calls in the area regarding carbon monoxide to help first responders.

“The district is cooperating with the Omaha Police Department on its investigation into this tragic loss of life,” a spokesperson for M.U.D. said in an email.

SAFETY TIPS

The utility has information on its website to help you identify the symptoms of — and how to prevent — carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Symptoms are flu-like,” the website states. They include headaches, dizziness, vomiting or nausea, weakness and tightness of the chest.

“Be suspicious if all members of your family share the same symptoms, and the symptoms clear up when you’re outside the house. ... If anyone is overcome by CO, call 911,” the site states.

To prevent such poisoning:

Change the filter in your furnace.

Get heating systems and appliances inspected annually. Make sure the vents and other sorts of exhaust for those appliances are clear of ice or debris; and that any rusted or pitted pips from the furnace or water heater are replaced — not patched — immediately.

Don’t use a gas stove to heat your residence.

Don’t use barbecue grills or any gas-powered equipment in a confined area.

Keep flues and chimneys clear, and check for soot around water heaters and furnaces as that can be an indication there is a problem.

If you suspect a CO leak, open doors and windows, turn off any unvented appliances, set the water heater and thermostats to their lowest settings, and get everyone out of the building.

If you do know of a leak, the M.U.D. website also recommends calling a licensed heating contractor; or the utility’s emergency number: 402-554-7777.

There are also carbon monoxide detectors available as an advance warning. If you have one, and it goes off, M.U.D. recommends resetting the alarm, moving into fresh air, and calling 911.

