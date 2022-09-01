Omaha Police identify officers at fatal shooting during process server escort

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police on Thursday released the names of the officers involved in a shooting at a southwest Omaha apartment that left a man dead.

Officers Jason Martinez and Jennifer Turner were assisting a Douglas County process server with an immediate removal protection order at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a unit at Fairway Apartments, located just off R Street and 101st Plaza, when the situation became deadly.

Jacob Jamrozy, 39, was killed after he was shot by an officer.

An OPD spokesman said Wednsday afternoon that the officers had been sent to assist the process server because they told police they believed the man might have hunting shotguns in his residence. Process servers are not armed, he said.

A Wednesday night OPD news release state that Jamrozy was holding a firearm when he opened the door. Jamrozy was declared dead at the scene, where police said they recovered a shotgun near the threshold of the apartment door, according to that release. He was the only person in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

The officers were not injured in the incident and were placed on administrative leave following the shooting, which remains under investigation.

OPD said Wednesday that both officers were wearing body cameras.

Martinez has been an OPD officer for 20 years, and Turner has been on the force for seven years, Thursday’s release states.

Police said they expected to have further details on the shooting Friday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.