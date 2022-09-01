Omaha area family still looking for answers four years after Carrie Brown’s death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A metro area man is still searching for answers surrounding the death of his sister.

Carrie Brown was found shot to death in her southwest Omaha home four years ago.

Prosecutors were never able to determine who was responsible for her death. Carrie’s brother wants this case to reopen.

On Aug. 26 of 2018 police were called to a house near 190th and L.

Bellevue Police Officer Craig Wiech made the call, telling the operator, ‘my girlfriend shot herself.’ He later told the operator ‘I’m in so much trouble.’

When police entered the home they found the body of Carrie Brown in the master bedroom with a fatal gunshot wound.

“I think he killed her, I honestly do,” said Carrie’s brother Michael Hansen.

Michael believes Wiech killed his sister because of what happened after that phone call to 911.

Court documents state Wiech seemed to be intoxicated and was uncooperative and combative at the scene. He also punched an Omaha Police officer, resisted arrest and had to be taken to the ground and handcuffed.

The Bellevue cop was charged with assault. While out on bond more charges against Wiech were filed, but they didn’t include homicide.

“There was no one charged with her murder,” said Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine. “There was an individual charged with tampering with evidence after the body was found.”

Investigators determined Carrie Brown’s body had been moved. The clothes Wiech had on when he was first arrested had been washed clean.

Carrie’s brother says an innocent man doesn’t tamper with evidence.

“You don’t state ‘I’m in so much trouble,’ you don’t wait 45 minutes before you call, you don’t clean the evidence, you don’t move the body from the bed to the floor.”

The case became even more complicated when Craig Wiech took his own life before he went to trial for tampering with evidence.

“After all this came out about tampering with evidence and then the loss of Mr. Wiech committing suicide, it’s disturbing, so I honestly believe if this gentleman were not a Bellevue Police officer it would have been solved as a murder.”

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine says he understands the family’s frustration.

“There’s been a tremendous amount of work by law enforcement done. Forensic pathologists trying to determine how it happened, and that’s still not clear as to how it happened. So it’s not labeled as a homicide or a suicide, it’s labeled on the death certificate as not able to be determined. We just want answers, I don’t know if it means some other organization agency to maybe reopen the case and take a closer look at it.”

“My sister was an absolutely fantastic person. She was proud to be working for the Bellevue Police department. She loved her children, there’s no way she would have ever taken her life.”

“It’s frustrating for the family, extremely. Their loved one is deceased and they want to know answers as to exactly how that happened, and sometimes we’re not able to provide those answers.”

Investigators believe there are only two people, who have the answers to what happened here four years ago, and both are no longer here to answer questions.

Carrie’s Brother says he might seek legal advice to find out if there are any avenues to re-investigate who is responsible for his sister’s death.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.