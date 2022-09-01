Nebraska troopers arrested four people after finding over 100 pounds of meth in traffic stop

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers arrested four people with dozens of pounds of drugs at a traffic stop.

Troopers arrested Jhonny Murillo Martinez, 38, of Hyattsville, Maryland, and passengers Tonny Guevara Chacon, 24, of Lorton, Virginia; Rene Rodriguez Morales, 27, of Falls Church, Virginia; and Marta Rodriguez, 38, of Falls Church, Virginia for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp according to the release.

The troopers stopped the car along I-80 Tuesday afternoon near Utica for a license plate violation.

A K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance and a subsequent search of the car turned up more than 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and nine pounds of suspected fentanyl.

The car’s occupants are being held at the York County Jail.

