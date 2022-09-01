Nebraska State Senator asking Attorney General to preserve evidence on child welfare case

(Saint Francis Ministries)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska State Senator wants Attorney General Doug Peterson to preserve evidence on a case involving child welfare and Saint Francis Ministries.

State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh has asked Attorney General Doug Peterson to keep evidence that would affect the state’s claim against Saint Francis Ministries.

This comes after new reports surfaced in Kansas that federal court documents show a civil asset forfeiture case.

It alleges a former IT employee defrauded Saint Francis Ministries out of millions of dollars while under contract with the state of Kansas to provide foster care and adoption services.

RELATED: Nebraska ends Saint Francis child welfare services contract

Here in Nebraska, an Inspector General report found Sienna Francis was failing to meet requirements on caseload ratios, monthly visits with kids and timely case documentation.

