Nebraska State Senator asking Attorney General to preserve evidence on child welfare case

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska State Senator wants Attorney General Doug Peterson to preserve evidence on a case involving child welfare and Saint Francis Ministries.

This comes after new reports surfaced in Kansas that federal court documents show a civil asset forfeiture case.

It alleges a former IT employee defrauded Saint Francis Ministries out of millions of dollars while under contract with the state of Kansas to provide foster care and adoption services.

Here in Nebraska, an Inspector General report found Sienna Francis was failing to meet requirements on caseload ratios, monthly visits with kids and timely case documentation.

