LPD searching for missing 13-year-old

13-year-old Kennedie Arnold
13-year-old Kennedie Arnold(Lincoln Police Dept.)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are currently searching for a missing 13-year-old.

In a Wednesday night tweet, police said they were searching for Kennedie Arnold, who was reported as missing around 4:30 p.m.

Police add that Arnold was last seen near 27th & Vine, possibly heading to Irving Middle School. They say she’s wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she might be should call LPD at 402-441-6000.

