LPD searching for missing 13-year-old

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are currently searching for a missing 13-year-old.

In a Wednesday night tweet, police said they were searching for Kennedie Arnold, who was reported as missing around 4:30 p.m.

Police add that Arnold was last seen near 27th & Vine, possibly heading to Irving Middle School. They say she’s wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she might be should call LPD at 402-441-6000.

Please Share!

Missing Child Alert:

Kennedie Arnold, 13 years old, reported missing at about 4:30 pm. Last seen near 27th & N. Vine, possibly headed to Irving Middle School. She was wearing a black T-shirt & blue jeans.

Please call LPD at 402-441-6000 with info about Kennedie. pic.twitter.com/IJ3bV9DpuN — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) September 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.