Legalized sports betting begins in Kansas with ‘soft launch’

(Governor Laura Kelly/Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Sports fans will now be able to legally place their bets in Kansas.

The state is holding a “soft launch” of its new legalized gambling Thursday.

Currently, people will be able to place in-person bets at Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, and on six mobile betting operators.

Boot Hill Casino in Dodge City and Kansas Crossing in Pittsburg are offering mobile sports betting, with in-person betting expected to begin soon.

Tribal casinos in Kansas are working with state officials on contracts.

Thursday’s soft launch will be followed by an official launch on Sept. 8.

