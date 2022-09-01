Huskers working on the issues from Saturday, also areas of improvement from last year

6 News WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s no such thing as a positive spin on a loss, results matter, that’s it. With that in mind the Huskers were improved in areas from a season ago. Should bode well for the rest of the season.

The offense was very good before the final quarter, the focus this week is finishing, fixing that big problem from the Northwestern game. Defensively there were problems as well, some of it was fixed in the game, specifically the coverage issue that led to a Northwestern touchdown. The Wildcats went back to that play later in the game and Nebraska had it covered. Tackling also a concern, gave up some significant yardage.

The punting game did a 180. Brian Buschini had four punts downed inside the 20, he averaged 47 yards per punt with several fair catches. Which is exactly what you want, no chance for return yardage.

