Huskers game day information: traffic, parking, tickets & policies

As you're now likely aware, Husker fans will be returning to Memorial Stadium Saturday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska is ready to welcome the Huskers home Saturday as they take on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

Here’s what you need to know before heading out to the game.

The first Husker home game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

The University of Nebraska was reminding fans that a clear bag policy at Memorial Stadium, and that alcohol consumption is prohibited outside the stadium on city streets, parking lots, garages, and sidewalks — and that includes the trail between Haymarket Park and Eighth Street. Additionally, UNL is a smoke/tobacco-free campus.

Lincoln officials also noted that E-scooters would not be operable during the Huskers’ home games. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department was also encouraging fans to follow current public health recommendations to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

HUSKERS GAME DAY INFORMATION
Mobile ticketing
Clear-bag policy
Event parking
StarTran Big Red Express
General information
LINCOLN TRAFFIC INFO
City parking
Recommended routes
Navigating downtown
Street closures
Passport Parking app
StarTran buses
UNL Bike Valet

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

