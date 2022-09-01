Federal appeals court rules against Nebraska petition rule changes

Lawsuit was filed amid push for medical marijuana ballot measures, which failed to meet the required signature thresholds
There will be no medical marijuana initiative on the Nebraska ballot in November.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday issued its decision on petition signature requirements for Nebraska.

Nebraska’s law requires petitioners looking to get an issue on the ballot to obtain valid signatures from at least 5% of registered voters in 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.

In June, a U.S. District Court judge sided with the ACLU of Nebraska that the requirement gives more power to rural voters than urban counties. The matter was appealed to the 8th Circuit, which reversed that decision.

The lawsuit was filed by the ACLU on behalf of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana and Crista Eggers, whose son suffers from seizures. They argued the requirement violated the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution because the current system gives voters drastically different power based on their county population.

In Wednesday’s decision, the judge wrote that the lawsuit’s equal protection argument does not extend to state ballot initiative processes. The ACLU said they disagree with the 8th Circuit’s decision and wouldn’t give up on the case.

The existing rules required petition organizers to submit 86,776 signatures for each of two matters to get them on the November ballot. They submitted more than 90,000 signatures in time to meet the July deadline, but the Nebraska Secretary of State declared several of the signatures invalid, causing both initiatives to fail to make the ballot.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Costco Omaha 120th & Dodge.
Neighbors concerned about possible new Costco location in West Omaha
Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a...
Police looking for shooter after 19-year-old killed in north Omaha home invasion
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field
Bellevue businessman wins lawsuit against city hall
VIDEOS: Omaha Police looking for suspects in shooting range burglary

Latest News

Election 2022: Bacon-Vargas debates in October for Congressional District 2
Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young holds up a replica of a check sent to resident joint tax...
States tapping historic surpluses for tax cuts and rebates
Omaha City Council tosses amendment on mayor’s authority when out of town
An absentee ballot request form for the state of Iowa.
Iowans can now request absentee ballots for November general election