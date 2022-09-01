Federal appeals court rules against Nebraska petition rule changes

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday issued its decision on petition signature requirements for Nebraska.

Nebraska’s law requires petitioners looking to get an issue on the ballot to obtain valid signatures from at least 5% of registered voters in 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.

In June, a U.S. District Court judge sided with the ACLU of Nebraska that the requirement gives more power to rural voters than urban counties. The matter was appealed to the 8th Circuit, which reversed that decision.

The lawsuit was filed by the ACLU on behalf of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana and Crista Eggers, whose son suffers from seizures. They argued the requirement violated the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution because the current system gives voters drastically different power based on their county population.

In Wednesday’s decision, the judge wrote that the lawsuit’s equal protection argument does not extend to state ballot initiative processes. The ACLU said they disagree with the 8th Circuit’s decision and wouldn’t give up on the case.

The existing rules required petition organizers to submit 86,776 signatures for each of two matters to get them on the November ballot. They submitted more than 90,000 signatures in time to meet the July deadline, but the Nebraska Secretary of State declared several of the signatures invalid, causing both initiatives to fail to make the ballot.

