Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Friday evening storms ahead of a cooler Labor Day weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday’s clouds are on the way out! Sunshine sticks around through the first half of Friday with a quick warm up to the low to mid 90s in the afternoon! Friday evening brings a better chance for scattered storms and showers, we’ll look out for any impacts to Friday night football games. This brings a marginal risk for an isolated strong to severe storm or two. Gusty winds and up to 1″ hail are possible.

Severe risk (wowt)

Storms move in from the N as early as 6 PM and drop S through the night. Best chances for the Metro are between 9 PM - 11 PM with storms weakening quickly to the S by midnight.

Friday night storms (wowt)

These clear as we head into a cooler weekend! We drop back to the low to mid 80s this weekend with a beautiful forecast in Lincoln for the Husker’s first home game. We’ll stay in the mid 80s through Labor Day with a warm up to the upper 80s by Tuesday.

Labor Day Weekend (wowt)

