Election 2022: Bacon-Vargas debates in October for Congressional District 2

WOWT will broadcast the first debate on Thursday, Oct. 13.
(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s official, two debates for Rep. Don Bacon and State Sen. Tony Vargas have been scheduled in October for Congressional District 2.

The debates are scheduled to be on Thursday, Oct. 13, and Sunday, Oct. 16.

The October 13 debate will be broadcasted on WOWT with political reporter Brian Mastre as the moderator. The first debate is hosted by the League of Women Voters and the Omaha Press Club.

According to Don Bacon’s office, the second debate on October 16 will be broadcasted by KETV.

