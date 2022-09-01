Body armor from Omaha makes its way to Ukraine

An estimated 300 bulletproof vests are loaded for shipment from the Douglas County Sheriff’s garage.
Ukrainian fighters are getting added protection not just from military aid but also from law enforcement right here in the heartland.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ukrainian fighters are getting added protection not just from military aid but from law enforcement right in the heartland.

Surplus body armor once worn by metro area officers has been collected for a nonprofit involved in the war effort.

An estimated 300 bulletproof vests are loaded for shipment from the Douglas County Sheriff’s garage. Also going to Ukraine are about 120 helmets that have been phased out and replaced.

“This is a ballistic helmet, and we use these on our swat team in high-risk situations. The only thing wrong with the helmet is the expiration date has passed. Otherwise, the integrity of the helmet is the same and it will still stop a bullet,” said Wayne Hudson, chief deputy sheriff.

The surplus gear being sent to Ukraine also includes two ballistic shields that SWAT team members have used to confront an armed suspect. Boots, uniforms, and tourniquets will be added to the shipment all donated by metro area law enforcement agencies and the state patrol.

