Archdiocese of Omaha puts gender-identity policy on hold

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new gender-identity policy issued for Catholic schools by the Archdiocese of Omaha is being put on hold.

Under the new policy — set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023 — students may be expelled and teachers could be fired if they ask to be identified as transgender. However, few high schools in the Omaha-metro area are required to follow this policy and will, therefore, continue making their own rules.

Wednesday afternoon, Archbishop George Lucas announced the diocese is delaying implementation after listening to school administrators and members of school communities.

In a letter to parents, the archbishop said they’ll use feedback and share a revised policy by the end of the calendar year So that it can be put in place for the following school year.

“The thought that gender can be a matter of personal choice threatens the well-being of children and young people,” he said in the letter.

