3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized
Authorities are investigating a possible carbon-monoxide leak in the Omaha-metro residence.
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening.
Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon-monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.
Workers from the Metropolitan Utilities District were looking into that possibility.
—
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
