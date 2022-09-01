3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening.

Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon-monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.

Workers from the Metropolitan Utilities District were looking into that possibility.

BREAKING: three people are dead in a Millard home tonight. A 4th person has been taken to the hospital. Metropolitan Utilities District is on scene - OPD says they’re investigating to see if there was carbon monoxide in the home. pic.twitter.com/IIHyA1yr04 — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) August 31, 2022

