3 found dead in Millard home, 1 hospitalized

Authorities are investigating a possible carbon-monoxide leak in the Omaha-metro residence.
Three people were found dead in a Millard home Wednesday night, Aug. 31, 2022.
Three people were found dead in a Millard home Wednesday night, Aug. 31, 2022.(PHOTO: Marlo Lundak WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported to the hospital from a home where three people were found dead Wednesday evening.

Authorities said the deaths were not suspicious, and there was no threat to the community. They told 6 News they suspected a carbon-monoxide leak at the home, located near Z Street and 136th Circle, may have been to blame.

Workers from the Metropolitan Utilities District were looking into that possibility.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Costco Omaha 120th & Dodge.
Neighbors concerned about possible new Costco location in West Omaha
Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a...
Police looking for shooter after 19-year-old killed in north Omaha home invasion
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field
Bellevue businessman wins lawsuit against city hall
VIDEOS: Omaha Police looking for suspects in shooting range burglary

Latest News

Pain into purpose: Sisters spread overdose awareness information to Omaha bars, restaurants, gas stations
Archdiocese of Omaha puts gender-identity policy on hold
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
Sixth graders at Papillion-La Vista Community Schools take learning outdoors