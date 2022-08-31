Trucking company partners with Nebraska National Guard to alleviate driver shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Right now, there is a serious shortage of truck drivers on the road.

An Omaha-based trucking company is working to get more drivers on our highways and help members of our military at the same time. Members of the Nebraska National Guard and politicians were on hand for a signing ceremony Wednesday.

Truck Center Companies CEO Trey Mytty and Major General Daryl Bohac sign a partnership. A partnership for your success. The paid program hooks up the National Guard to the truck center.

“We look for partners to help us find good people I believe that the military provides that, it provides people with work ethic integrity and some skills,” said Mytty.

Already 25% of the staff at truck center companies are current or former military and they plan to add to that number with drivers with military experience.

“The goal is to bring people in that have the work ethic and desire and provide them an opportunity for training and continue to get better and have some career advancement opportunities,” said Mytty.

The National Guard has been there for Nebraska during natural disasters and they have been on the front line in the fight against COVID-19.

The Nebraska Army National Guard has another weapon in its arsenal to help recruit soldiers.

“Our truck drivers, the National Guard, drove a 150,000 miles during the pandemic. They delivered 3.7 million gloves, 2.4 million masks, and face shields, 620,000 gowns, and 10,000 gallons of hand sanitizer as part of the overall effort to combat the pandemic,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said.

The governor said the program is a way to say “thank you” to our military.

“This pay program will guarantee five job interviews for those folks to be able to get connections to companies, get professional coaching mentoring because everybody is willing to help a young person and this is another great way we can make sure our companies are getting the workforce they need,” he said.

That workforce is needed on the road: The country is in desperate need of truck drivers and with low unemployment numbers across the country, teaming up with the military for drivers could be a good deal for both sides.

“If you think about today’s competition for talent out in the market — we need to find ways to double down and that’s exactly what’s happening today by bringing the reserve component member to the talent market to the truck center companies and others,” Bohac said. “And that a win-win for all of us as we address the labor shortage here in Nebraska.”

Officials with Truck Center Companies said they will begin their partnership with the Nebraska National Guard immediately.

