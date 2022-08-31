Sixth graders at Papillion-La Vista Community Schools take learning outdoors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sixth graders at Papillion-La Vista Schools are taking on a new experience in the great outdoors.

As part of their science curriculum, students are spending two days at Carol Joy Holling Camp.

Sixth graders at G. Stanley Hall had their first day of adventure on Wednesday.

“We do challenge by choice on the high course. We also do ziplining tomorrow. We look at curriculum in other aspects with our aquatics, our grasslands, and our forrest modules and look at the pH levels of water and soil,” says 6th-grade teacher at G. Stanley Hall, Kristie Johnson.

Students started the day tackling this rope course. Kids like Cooper Lesage say it’s helping him overcome a fear of heights.

“We can try like one or two times and we can all try to balay the other person which I think is really fun.” “When I went up there I came back down because I didn’t like it. I’ll try to do some more stuff, like climbing the rock wall a little higher,” said Lesage.

But it’s all about trying something new. It makes team building the greatest lesson of all.

“You may not be best friends with everybody but I can work with them, I can support them and we can have a great time together,” says Johnson.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.