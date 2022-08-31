Sixth graders at Papillion-La Vista Community Schools take learning outdoors

As part of their science curriculum, students are spending two days at Carol Joy Holling Camp.
Sixth graders at Papillion-La Vista Schools are taking on a new experience in the great outdoors.
By Erin Hartley
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sixth graders at Papillion-La Vista Schools are taking on a new experience in the great outdoors.

As part of their science curriculum, students are spending two days at Carol Joy Holling Camp.

Sixth graders at G. Stanley Hall had their first day of adventure on Wednesday.

“We do challenge by choice on the high course. We also do ziplining tomorrow. We look at curriculum in other aspects with our aquatics, our grasslands, and our forrest modules and look at the pH levels of water and soil,” says 6th-grade teacher at G. Stanley Hall, Kristie Johnson.

Students started the day tackling this rope course. Kids like Cooper Lesage say it’s helping him overcome a fear of heights.

“We can try like one or two times and we can all try to balay the other person which I think is really fun.” “When I went up there I came back down because I didn’t like it. I’ll try to do some more stuff, like climbing the rock wall a little higher,” said Lesage.

But it’s all about trying something new. It makes team building the greatest lesson of all.

“You may not be best friends with everybody but I can work with them, I can support them and we can have a great time together,” says Johnson.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Costco Omaha 120th & Dodge.
Neighbors concerned about possible new Costco location in West Omaha
Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a...
Police looking for shooter after 19-year-old killed in north Omaha home invasion
VIDEOS: Omaha Police looking for suspects in shooting range burglary
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field
Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk

Latest News

Archdiocese of Omaha puts gender-identity policy on hold
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
Nebraskan killed by police in Virginia
Omaha police made an arrest in shooting range burglary