Scott Frost and Mark Whipple, a work in progress creating the Huskers offense

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator have both been at it for a longtime, both have been very successful at other places. Now they come together to try to lead a Huskers turn around. The styles are a little different and no doubt they don’t see it exactly the same way. Which is not all that uncommon, there are several different ways to put together an offense.

Here’s what Frost said after the three point loss to Northwestern in Ireland, “I think we’re going to have to learn as an offensive staff you have to be a little creative in this league.”

Then today asked to expand on that statement.

“Yeah I didn’t realize I said that after the game. I guess kind of referring to the run game more than anything. Coach Whipple’s really good and he knows his stuff. I thought he did a really good job calling the game. We’ve gotten better up front. There’s no doubt about it. We’re better at running back. There’s no doubt about it, but in the Big Ten it’s hard to just turn around and hand it back and think you’re going to be really consistent. I think I was referring to coming off the game and having a few more things in the run game that are schemed for the particular opponent.”

Frost was asked a few more questions about the offense and if there is tension between him and Whipple. The answer was no.

“He is really smart, really good at what he does. We have a lot of other coaches that are really smart, really good at what they do. We just need to find our rhythm of putting all the best stuff together, and I thought it as good on Saturday. It can be better.”

