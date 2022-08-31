Scooter’s Coffee gives thanks to teachers with free drink next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As a token of appreciation to teachers, Scooter’s Coffee is honoring educators with a free drink next week.

Teachers will have to show a valid school I.D. at any Scooter’s location for a drink of any size for Scooter’s Coffee Teacher Appreciation Day on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

It’s for one per customer while supplies last and it’s not available for order ahead according to the release.

Teachers are not only passionate about what they do, but they also exemplify Scooter’s Coffee Core Values of Integrity, Love, Humility, and Courage, day in and day out. Scooter’s Coffee would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to teachers in its hometown communities. With the Scooter’s Coffee Brand Promise being “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast,®” the company looks forward to serving amazing teachers as they embark on the new school year.

