Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Heat returns today with a storm chance tonight

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another cool morning out the door with many of us in the upper 50s and lower 60s. That cool air will warm a little quicker today with highs in the lower 90s likely this afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

There won’t be much of a south breeze today and thankfully our dew points will stay very pleasant in the 50s as well. That means that lower 90s will feel likely lower 90s.

We’ll have quite a bit of sunshine again today but later on tonight there is the threat of a storm or two west of the metro after 6pm. Those storms have the potential to kick out little wind but overall the severe threat is rather low. Areas around Columbus, Norfolk and West Point have that potential though.

Severe Tonight
Severe Tonight(WOWT)

Those storms should fade with the setting sun and the rest of the night will be rather quiet. A little more heat builds in Thursday & Friday but thankfully it won’t be incredibly humid. There is the threat of a few more storms Friday late afternoon into the evening.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

The updated forecast for Saturday gameday continues to showing a cooling trend for the game in Lincoln. Highs in the mid 80s are likely with lower humidity and a bit of a north breeze. It will still be warm in Memorial Stadium but it won’t be oppressively hot thankfully.

Husker Forecast
Husker Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a...
Police looking for shooter after 19-year-old killed in north Omaha home invasion
Costco Omaha 120th & Dodge.
Neighbors concerned about possible new Costco location in West Omaha
VIDEOS: Omaha Police looking for suspects in shooting range burglary
Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk
Omaha resident frustrated with lengthy wait for refund from bankruptcy service

Latest News

Best day
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heating up with a few spotty storm chances
Tuesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm but not too humid. 90s return soon.
Monday Evening Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Staying warm all week
Monday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Morning storms followed by afternoon clearing