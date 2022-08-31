Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Heat returns today with a storm chance tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another cool morning out the door with many of us in the upper 50s and lower 60s. That cool air will warm a little quicker today with highs in the lower 90s likely this afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

There won’t be much of a south breeze today and thankfully our dew points will stay very pleasant in the 50s as well. That means that lower 90s will feel likely lower 90s.

We’ll have quite a bit of sunshine again today but later on tonight there is the threat of a storm or two west of the metro after 6pm. Those storms have the potential to kick out little wind but overall the severe threat is rather low. Areas around Columbus, Norfolk and West Point have that potential though.

Severe Tonight (WOWT)

Those storms should fade with the setting sun and the rest of the night will be rather quiet. A little more heat builds in Thursday & Friday but thankfully it won’t be incredibly humid. There is the threat of a few more storms Friday late afternoon into the evening.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The updated forecast for Saturday gameday continues to showing a cooling trend for the game in Lincoln. Highs in the mid 80s are likely with lower humidity and a bit of a north breeze. It will still be warm in Memorial Stadium but it won’t be oppressively hot thankfully.

Husker Forecast (WOWT)

