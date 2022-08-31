Omaha police made an arrest in shooting range burglary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a break in the case for those behind the burglary at a gun store in Omaha.

Through court documents, a key of evidence detectives discovered was uncovered.

It’s reported there were two bold burglaries this summer at Frontier Justice at 82nd & West Center.

Fifty-nine guns were stolen. Omaha police have made arrests.

The first burglary took place in late June. Five individuals broke into the gun store grabbing 15 guns.

In and out in less than a minute escaping in a light-colored Ford F-150 pickup.

Five weeks later, in early August, two individuals with the same idea took a hammer to the glass cases holding the handguns. The thieves barely left any behind this time grabbing 44.

“There have been arrests in the June incident and the August incident,” said Omaha Police Officer Chris Gordon.

There's a break in the case for those behind the burglary at a gun store in Omaha.

Officer Chris Gordon however would not yet name names since the investigation is fluid. Remember, there were five individuals inside the gun store the first time and two the second time.

That alone could be a minimum of five thieves if we assume two of the same individuals returned the second time. At least one of the leads in the case was uncovered through court documents.

Last week, gang detectives found two guns that had been stolen from Frontier Justice during the second break-in. Investigators found a Glock 34 9mm handgun and a Glock 17 on two men who ran from a traffic stop.

“With so many guns taken, it’s a very large concern for the police department. We know those guns are being taken and distributed through the community. And we assume those guns will cause further harm to property and individuals,” said Gordon.

Based on this one court case that means two guns down and 57 still out there.

Terry Barfield, who was out on bond for possession of a stolen firearm in the case highlighted was arrested Tuesday for another charge of possession of a stolen firearm and for burglary.

Again, Omaha police have not yet identified those connected to the Frontier Justice burglaries.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.