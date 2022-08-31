Omaha police made an arrest in shooting range burglary

Based on this one court case that means two guns down and 57 still out there.
A push to recover dozens of stolen guns.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a break in the case for those behind the burglary at a gun store in Omaha.

Through court documents, a key of evidence detectives discovered was uncovered.

It’s reported there were two bold burglaries this summer at Frontier Justice at 82nd & West Center.

Fifty-nine guns were stolen. Omaha police have made arrests.

The first burglary took place in late June. Five individuals broke into the gun store grabbing 15 guns.

In and out in less than a minute escaping in a light-colored Ford F-150 pickup.

Five weeks later, in early August, two individuals with the same idea took a hammer to the glass cases holding the handguns. The thieves barely left any behind this time grabbing 44.

“There have been arrests in the June incident and the August incident,” said Omaha Police Officer Chris Gordon.

There's a break in the case for those behind the burglary at a gun store in Omaha.

Officer Chris Gordon however would not yet name names since the investigation is fluid. Remember, there were five individuals inside the gun store the first time and two the second time.

That alone could be a minimum of five thieves if we assume two of the same individuals returned the second time. At least one of the leads in the case was uncovered through court documents.

Last week, gang detectives found two guns that had been stolen from Frontier Justice during the second break-in. Investigators found a Glock 34 9mm handgun and a Glock 17 on two men who ran from a traffic stop.

“With so many guns taken, it’s a very large concern for the police department. We know those guns are being taken and distributed through the community. And we assume those guns will cause further harm to property and individuals,” said Gordon.

Based on this one court case that means two guns down and 57 still out there.

Terry Barfield, who was out on bond for possession of a stolen firearm in the case highlighted was arrested Tuesday for another charge of possession of a stolen firearm and for burglary.

Again, Omaha police have not yet identified those connected to the Frontier Justice burglaries.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Costco Omaha 120th & Dodge.
Neighbors concerned about possible new Costco location in West Omaha
Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a...
Police looking for shooter after 19-year-old killed in north Omaha home invasion
VIDEOS: Omaha Police looking for suspects in shooting range burglary
Four people were found shot and killed in a field in Towner County, North Dakota.
4 people found shot dead in North Dakota wheat field
Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk

Latest News

Sixth graders at Papillion-La Vista Community Schools take learning outdoors
Nebraskan killed by police in Virginia
WOWT BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting in southwest Omaha
OPD: Man shot dead by Omaha Police officer helping to serve protection order
WOWT Arrest in Omaha gun store burglary
Arrest in Omaha gun store burglary