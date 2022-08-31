OPD: Man shot dead by Omaha Police officer helping to servce protection order

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A city police officer was involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at southwest Omaha apartment, killing a man.

Omaha Police Lt. Neil Bonacci said during a news conference at about 4:45 p.m. officers were called at about 2:30 p.m. to help a Douglas County process server with an immediate removal protection order at a unit at Fairway Apartments, located just off R Street and 101st Plaza.

Officers and the server spoke with a man at the apartment door, and the man produced a firearm, Bonacci said.

At least one officer fired a shot, and hit the man, who was declared dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident.

