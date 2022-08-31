Nebraskan killed by police in Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WOWT/WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Nebraska man dead.

His name is Andrew Ainsworth, 60, whose latest address is in Omaha. U.S. Marshals Task Force stopped his vehicle on an exit ramp Monday while looking for the fugitive.

Investigators said the Ainsworth fired at them, and they returned fire, killing him.

According to court documents, Ainsworth pled guilty to robbing two Omaha banks — Packer’s Bank and Nebraska State Bank — and a bank in Minnesota. He was ordered to pay back the $14,000 he took.

After serving nearly 11 years in federal prison, Ainsworth escaped from a Council Bluffs facility meant to help him re-enter society. While he was out, he robbed another bank in New Mexico.

After serving time for that, he escaped from another facility meant to help him get back on his feet.

