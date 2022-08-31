Nebraska approved close to $90M for high-speed internet broadband program

It’s a competitive grant program in the state to target internet infrastructure in rural areas
The federal government approved Nebraska’s plan to connect thousands of hard-to-reach areas with affordable high-speed internet.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT
Nebraska has been approved for close to $90 million that would connect some 21,000 homes and businesses through the Broadband Bridge Program.

“The pandemic was a national teaching moment that quality, affordable high-speed broadband is an educational and economic necessity. It’s not a luxury in the United States today,” said Gene Sperling, senior advisor to President Biden.

As part of the program that matches with the American Rescue Fund Capital Projects, the internet service providers funded by the Nebraska Broadband Program have agreed to a $30 a month subsidy for low-income families for high-speed internet.

