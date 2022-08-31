LPD investigating overnight homicide; no suspects in custody

Lincoln Police block off an area near 3rd & P Streets after a body was discovered around 2 a.m....
Lincoln Police block off an area near 3rd & P Streets after a body was discovered around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan and Bryan Shawver
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Lincoln Police have provided additional information into a homicide that took place early Wednesday morning.

According to LPD, officers found an unresponsive male, who is a 60-year-old Lincoln man, near 3rd and P streets around 2 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man was killed by a bladed weapon and suffered wounds to his neck.

Lincoln Police Chief Theresa Ewins said a possible weapon was found nearby.

Ewins did not expand further on the investigation but did say there is no threat to the public and no arrest has been made.

She said LPD is still determining a timeline of events, what led to the homicide, and is interviewing witnesses.

The crime scene is located in a high foot-traffic area that includes Community Action and The People’s City Mission.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Costco Omaha 120th & Dodge.
Neighbors concerned about possible new Costco location in West Omaha
Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a...
Police looking for shooter after 19-year-old killed in north Omaha home invasion
VIDEOS: Omaha Police looking for suspects in shooting range burglary
Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk
Omaha resident frustrated with lengthy wait for refund from bankruptcy service

Latest News

The scene of a large house at Jefferson and Oak Streets in Clatonia late Monday night.
Gage County woman killed in house fire identified
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Omaha continues to rebound from lead cleanup.
Omaha making progress on lead Superfund cleanup
Nebraska approved close to $90M for high-speed internet broadband program