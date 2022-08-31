Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Spotty storms and more heat ahead of a cooler weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few storms are possible Wednesday night moving in from the NW. Best chances will be W of the metro with an isolated strong storm possible around Norfolk before 8 PM. After that storms lose intensity as they travel E and they will struggle to make it to the metro.

Evening storms (wowt)

Isolated showers west (wowt)

Thursday will be hot and slightly muggy with highs in the mid 90s and the chance for an isolated AM and PM sprinkle. Most stay dry.

Thursday forecast (wowt)

Friday evening brings a better chance for scattered storms and showers, we’ll look out for any impacts to Friday night football games.

Friday evening chances (wowt)

These clear as we head into a cooler weekend! We drop back to the mid 80s this weekend with a beautiful forecast in Lincoln for the Husker’s first home game. Heat returns Labor Day with a jump to the 90s.

Labor Day weekend (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.