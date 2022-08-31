Crews rescued dog in Omaha apartment fire, estimated loss of $20K

It’s determined the cause of fire was an accident
(MGN)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department determined the cause of a fire at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.

The cause is considered an accident due to improperly discarded smoking materials according to the release.

Crews went to an apartment near Wycliffe Dr. in response to a fire alarm. It’s reported one dog was rescued and no one was home at the time.

No injuries were reported and the fire was put out in under 15 minutes.

There’s a total estimated dollar loss of $20,000.

