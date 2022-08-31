Crews rescued dog in Omaha apartment fire, estimated loss of $20K

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department determined the cause of a fire at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.

The cause is considered an accident due to improperly discarded smoking materials according to the release.

Crews went to an apartment near Wycliffe Dr. in response to a fire alarm. It’s reported one dog was rescued and no one was home at the time.

No injuries were reported and the fire was put out in under 15 minutes.

There’s a total estimated dollar loss of $20,000.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.