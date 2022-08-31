Cochran Park in Council Bluffs gets improvements

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Cochran Park in Council Bluffs is getting a major facelift.

The playground at the three-acre site has been torn down and a new one will be going in very soon. The old playground at Cochran Park has seen better days.

“The playground has been there for a while. The basketball court, I’ll say more than 20 years, since I was in high school. I used to play there.” said Herman Chioco.

Now it’s only dirt and grass. Crews tearing it down in the span of a day to make room for a brand new place to play.

“The playground will consist of two play structures, one for ages two to five, and five to twelve. We’ll include a swing set as well,” said Vincent Martorello, director of parks and recreation.

It’s a $400,000 project making it the latest in a number of new developments in the area.

“To the north of the park, continues the construction of First Avenue Trail, which will be a multi-use trail from 35th out to 16th street. We also have a new ballfield, a mini pitch, and then we’ll be converting our tennis courts to pickleball, hopefully later this fall but perhaps this spring,” said Martorello.

They’ll be replacing the old basketball hoops with new ones. The new playground will be bigger and unlike any other currently in the park district.

“When you look at Cochran Park, it’s located in a very dense neighborhood and there’s not a lot of opportunities. There’s only one other park: Trolley Park. So this is really nicely placed to bring all of these improvements in walking distance to the school that’s across the street. [It’s] a lot of opportunity for neighborhood kids as well,” said Martorello.

New amenities start going up on September 6 and some neighbors say it’s a change they are excited for.

“I take my daughter there to play a lot, she kinda likes going over there. Seeing the new one over there, it will be great. It’ll be a new makeover for that park and I’ll love to see it,” said Chioco.

Construction of the new playground is slated to last four to six weeks but that could change depending on the weather.

The Cochran playground will be one of the city’s first playground replacement projects.

There are also plans to work on Manawa City Park and Peterson Park.

