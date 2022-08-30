Warren Buffett’s art auction ends Tuesday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re less than an hour from the virtual gavel coming down on artwork featuring Warren Buffett.

The piece features a picture of Buffett with some of his more well-known quotes.

It’s also signed by the billionaire and proceeds from the online auction go to Girls Inc. of Omaha.

The charity serves about a thousand girls in the Omaha-metro area with after-school and summer programs.

The current top bid is just more than $75,000.

