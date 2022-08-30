UNL and student organization help spread awareness of sexual assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s been a little more than a year since a reported rape at a University of Nebraska-Lincoln fraternity set off huge protests, with hundreds of students calling for action in the night that would follow.

The University promised change, and on Monday students weighed in on what’s been done since then. 10/11 NOW spoke with “kNOw More”, a student organization that was founded in the aftermath of last year’s alleged sexual assault.

With classes back in full swing, the organization said this time of the year is a vital time to remind students to stay safe.

One year ago, hundreds of students rallied outside of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity, calling for the house to be shut down in the wake of a reported rape. In the weeks that would follow, Olivia Minderman, a freshman at the time, started “kNOw More”, a student-led organization with its peers in mind, a goal to keep the campus safe and spread awareness about sexual assault.

“I really didn’t love how the protests were turning the direction they were turning,” Minderman said. “And I was really focused on supporting survivors, and not really focusing on who but what.”

Minderman said the fall semester is the most important time to get her group’s message out.

“College campuses are very, very, very fun places to view, yes, I love them,” Minderman said. “But they’re also they can also be super dangerous. A lot of people are excited, the first time not having rules, you’re not living in your house. And so things can happen that we don’t want to happen.”

Minderman said we’re in what’s known as the ‘red zone’. It stretches from August to November, which is when 50% of campus sexual assaults take place.

Minderman said she’s noticed changes on campus since last year.

“I think that the incident really spiked awareness, if that makes sense,” Minderman said. “And I think especially coming into this new year at being the first week, people are reminded of this tragedy, people are just super hyper aware.”

UNL’s student government said while no changes can be made over night, the University so far is making good progress.

“I think the most important thing, particularly from a student perspective, is being survivor oriented,” said Jacob Drake, ASUN president. “And being willing to take action, without students needing to tell their entire raw stories to be heard. We know that this exists on campus, we know that this is life altering for so many people.”

Regarding the alleged assault, FIJI has been suspended until 2026 and no arrests have been made.

