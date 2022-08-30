Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm but not too humid. 90s return soon.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a cool and comfortable morning. I hope you have the windows open and are enjoying it. With lower dew point in the 50s we should have a very enjoyable afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s later today.

Tuesday FOrecast (WOWT)

Dew point in the 50s on the muggy meter should make for a rather pleasant day all around.

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

Wednesday will be a bit warmer with highs in the lower 90s but thankfully the dew point won’t climb much if at all. There is the small chance of a storm Wednesday afternoon and evening but they’ll likely stay west of the metro.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll warm a bit more on Thursday thanks to a southwest wind that gusts to near 25 mph. Again, I don’t expect all too much humidity to go along with that heat thankfully.

The Labor Day weekend forecast is looking rather warm as well but should fall just short of 90 two of the three days. It will be warm in Lincoln for the afternoon game though no doubt.

Labor Day Forecast (WOWT)

