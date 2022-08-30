Police: Man dead after home invasion north Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police were looking for the shooter following a home invasion Tuesday morning that left a man dead in a north Omaha neighborhood.
Omaha Police said the mother of the victim was home at the time and called 911.
The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m., but there was still a large police presence as several family members gathered at the home in a neighborhood near 52nd Street and Curtis Avenue, south of Sorensen Parkway, late Tuesday morning.
About two hours later, police told 6 News that they were still looking for the shooter.
Officers blocked off eastbound Sorensen Parkway at 53rd Street as officers continued with the murder investigation.
