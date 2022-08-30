Police: Man dead after home invasion north Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police were looking for the shooter following a home invasion Tuesday morning that left a man dead in a north Omaha neighborhood.

Omaha Police said the mother of the victim was home at the time and called 911.

The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m., but there was still a large police presence as several family members gathered at the home in a neighborhood near 52nd Street and Curtis Avenue, south of Sorensen Parkway, late Tuesday morning.

About two hours later, police told 6 News that they were still looking for the shooter.

Officers blocked off eastbound Sorensen Parkway at 53rd Street as officers continued with the murder investigation.

There was a large police presence Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in a north Omaha neighborhood after officers responded to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a neighborhood just south of 52nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. (Brian Mastre / WOWT)

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.