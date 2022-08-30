Omaha City Council tosses amendment on mayor’s authority when out of town

The Omaha city council once again is debating whether the mayor can work remotely.
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After some confusion at last week’s City Council meeting regarding a decision to put a measure on the ballot regarding the mayor’s authority while out of town, council members put the issue to rest — for now.

Council members voted 7-0 to reconsider the issue, but ultimately voted 4-3 to toss out the amendment, which would have put the change of rule issue before Omaha voters in November.

Councilwoman Aimee Melton said that while the mayor does deserve time off, 84 days is a lot more than most employees have. She also indicated during discussion that she would try to get it on the ballot in 2024.

Currently, the city charter requires the sitting mayor to give up their elected authority when traveling outside the city.

The council approved several other charter amendments for the upcoming ballot, including one that establishes a line of succession if the mayor, council president, and council vice president are unable to fulfill the role.

