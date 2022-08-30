Minnesota man dies in crash while fleeing Iowa law enforcement

(Source: MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ADAIR, Iowa (KCRG) - A 30-year-old Minnesota man died in a crash that happened in Guthrie County, Iowa when law enforcement said he was attempting to elude deputies early Tuesday morning.

In a crash report, Iowa State Patrol said Benjamin Wilber, of Mora, Minnesota, was heading eastbound on White Pole Road on a motorcycle while being chased by law enforcement.

A Guthrie County deputy in a pickup truck was stopped on Juniper Avenue, waiting to assist with the pursuit.

Officials said Wilber veered south from White Pole Road and struck the rear driver’s side of the deputy’s pickup.

Wilber was reportedly thrown from the motorcycle due to the impact, and he came to rest in the ditch.

Officials did not say what led up to the chase.

