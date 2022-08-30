Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids

Police investigate overnight shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids.
Police investigate overnight shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:04 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids shot a man they say was brandishing a weapon outside HACAP’s Inn Circle Housing, early Tuesday morning. The man died as a result of the shooting.

In a press release, police said they responded to a domestic disturbance at 5560 6th Street SW.

The officers said they tried to detain the man as he brandished a weapon.

Officers reportedly fired their weapons, killing the man.

An autopsy has been scheduled with the Iowa State Medical Examiner.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

The Cedar Rapids police officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with standard protocol.

The name of the man that died, and the officers involved are being withheld, pending the DCI’s investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents: Bellevue West students protesting school’s handling of teacher’s racial slur
U.S. Marshals are looking for Romeo "Rowdy" Chambers.
U.S. Marshals looking for man suspected in Kearney murder, Omaha robbery
The victim, pictured here, was identified by police as Anthony Anderson, 30, of Council Bluffs
Police investigating after body of Council Bluffs man found in Missouri River
VIDEOS: Omaha Police looking for suspects in shooting range burglary
Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Las Vegas after two years

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Bennington Public Schools.
Bennington Public Schools board approves purchase of land, calls for $153M bond
Douglas County board hoping to create new facility dedicated to mental health services
Omaha resident frustrated with lengthy wait for refund from bankruptcy service