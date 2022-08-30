Iowans can now request absentee ballots for November general election

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting Tuesday, people in Iowa can submit a request for an absentee ballot for the upcoming midterm election.

The Secretary of State’s office said county auditors will begin mailing absentee ballots on Oct. 19, which is also the first day Iowans can vote in-person.

“You have multiple options available,” Secretary of State Paul Pate said in a news release. “If you plan to vote by mail, go ahead and send your absentee ballot request form in now. That will make it easier for you and your county auditor when it comes time to cast your ballot.”

Voters can go to the Secretary of State’s website to download a form, then mail it to the county auditor.

U.S. citizens who are outside the country and military members stationed outside the U.S. can request a form by clicking here.

The midterm election is Nov. 8.

