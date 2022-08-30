Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heating up with a few spotty storm chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a pleasant Monday and Tuesday the heat makes a return! 90s arrive Wednesday afternoon to the Metro and are here to stay until the weekend. If you’re trying to make outdoor plans, void the peak afternoon heat. Humidity levels won’t be high so the heat will still be bearable.

Best day (wowt)

This comes with a few chances for spotty showers and storms through the end of the work week. Wednesday evenign a few storms are possible W of the Metro with better chances in the Metro after midnight. Hit or miss showers will linger into early Thursday morning but should be done ahead of the commute for most.

Evening storms west (wowt)

Spotty AM T-Showers (wowt)

Friday evening could bring a stray shower or storm as well ahead of a sunnier and cooler weekend! We drop back to the mid 80s this weekend with a beautiful forecast in Lincoln for the Husker’s first home game. Heat returns Labor Day with a jump to the 90s.

Husker game day (wowt)

Next 5 days (wowt)

