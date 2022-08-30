Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heating up with a few spotty storm chances

Emily's Tuesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a pleasant Monday and Tuesday the heat makes a return! 90s arrive Wednesday afternoon to the Metro and are here to stay until the weekend. If you’re trying to make outdoor plans, void the peak afternoon heat. Humidity levels won’t be high so the heat will still be bearable.

Best day
Best day(wowt)

This comes with a few chances for spotty showers and storms through the end of the work week. Wednesday evenign a few storms are possible W of the Metro with better chances in the Metro after midnight. Hit or miss showers will linger into early Thursday morning but should be done ahead of the commute for most.

Evening storms west
Evening storms west(wowt)
Spotty AM T-Showers
Spotty AM T-Showers(wowt)

Friday evening could bring a stray shower or storm as well ahead of a sunnier and cooler weekend! We drop back to the mid 80s this weekend with a beautiful forecast in Lincoln for the Husker’s first home game. Heat returns Labor Day with a jump to the 90s.

Husker game day
Husker game day(wowt)
Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents: Bellevue West students protesting school’s handling of teacher’s racial slur
Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a...
Police looking for shooter after 19-year-old killed in north Omaha home invasion
VIDEOS: Omaha Police looking for suspects in shooting range burglary
U.S. Marshals are looking for Romeo "Rowdy" Chambers.
U.S. Marshals looking for man suspected in Kearney murder, Omaha robbery
The victim, pictured here, was identified by police as Anthony Anderson, 30, of Council Bluffs
Police investigating after body of Council Bluffs man found in Missouri River

Latest News

Tuesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm but not too humid. 90s return soon.
Monday Evening Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Staying warm all week
Monday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Morning storms followed by afternoon clearing
Sunday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hottest day in nearly two weeks before a late storm chance